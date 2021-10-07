Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.97 million.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.