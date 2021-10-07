Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

