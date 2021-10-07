Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years.

NYSE VMM opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $206,438.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

