Compass Diversified Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 59.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

CODI stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.85 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,347.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Diversified stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Compass Diversified worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

