RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:RMI opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

