Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 5.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 37,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,455,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,111,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

