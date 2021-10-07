Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

NYSE:STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

