Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $257.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.
NYSE:STZ opened at $211.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
