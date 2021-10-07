Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKPNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Shares of KKPNY opened at $3.16 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This represents a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.