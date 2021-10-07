Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

FUL stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

