Waves Enterprise Price Up 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $31.63 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

