55I LLC Acquires 10,619 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 197.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

