IPG Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,683,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

