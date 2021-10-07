IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $579,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

PSK stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.