IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EM opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. Smart Share Global Limited has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

