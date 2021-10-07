Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.17 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,227.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

