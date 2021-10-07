Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Ube Industries Company Profile

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

