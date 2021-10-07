iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.55 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

