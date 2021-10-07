Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,493 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,368,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,626,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

