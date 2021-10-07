Shelton Capital Management Takes $204,000 Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 68.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

