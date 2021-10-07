Shelton Capital Management Purchases 2,487 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.