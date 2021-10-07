Shelton Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,418 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

