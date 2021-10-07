AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 13.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $405.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.18 and its 200 day moving average is $378.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.85 and a 52-week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

