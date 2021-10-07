XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,326 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $813.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

