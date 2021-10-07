XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $250,000 Investment in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

