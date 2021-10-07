55I LLC Purchases 5,111 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

