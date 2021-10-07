55I LLC Acquires 21,603 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

55I LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 252.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

VGIT opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

