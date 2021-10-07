Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Drops By 19.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 1,144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.2 days.

TCNGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

TCNGF opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

