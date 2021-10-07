Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TRKNY stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.