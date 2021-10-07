Insider Buying: Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Nick Winks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nick Winks bought 100,000 shares of Sureserve Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

SUR opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Thursday. Sureserve Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.