10,898 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 139,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 141,677 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 117,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

