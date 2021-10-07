12,431 Shares in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

