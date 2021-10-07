Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 6,998 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.13 and a beta of 1.01. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

