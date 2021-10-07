Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Repay by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 9.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Repay by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Repay by 29.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.