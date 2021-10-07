Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

