State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,054 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.