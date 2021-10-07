Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

