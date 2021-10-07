Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

FRES opened at GBX 816.40 ($10.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 816.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,475.81. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

