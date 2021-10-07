Berenberg Bank Raises Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 580

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON KMR opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of £465.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 466 ($6.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 426.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.04.

In other news, insider Michael Carvill bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £85,000 ($111,053.04).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

