Raymond James Raises Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $30.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $25.58 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $958.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

