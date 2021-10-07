Wells Fargo & Company Lowers F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $13.50

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

