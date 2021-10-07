Wells Fargo & Company Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $18.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.15 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PBCT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after buying an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

