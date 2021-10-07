Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379,919 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.81% of Umpqua worth $154,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

