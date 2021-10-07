Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.82 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of OneMain worth $149,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.