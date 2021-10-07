Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

