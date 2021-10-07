Critical Comparison: Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -22.67% -3.76% -0.67% Portland General Electric 7.25% 9.86% 2.88%

This table compares Azure Power Global and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $208.30 million 4.60 -$57.30 million ($0.47) -42.28 Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.05 $155.00 million $2.75 17.86

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Azure Power Global and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

Azure Power Global presently has a consensus price target of $33.90, indicating a potential upside of 70.61%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Azure Power Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

