Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $183,685.64 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.