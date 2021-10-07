Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $2,087,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

OSH opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.99. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after buying an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

