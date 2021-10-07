Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $96,479.07

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $96,479.07 and $17,841.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

