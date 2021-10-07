Moonriver Hits 1-Day Volume of $28.69 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $551.47 million and $28.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for about $295.07 or 0.00544727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,104,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,868,967 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

