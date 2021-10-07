Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,593 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 194.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 34.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

DAR stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.